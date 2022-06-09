Kaltani plans to expand footprints across Nigeria, create jobs

In line with its commitment to waste reduction through plastic recycling, Kaltani enterprise has disclosed plans to expand across the country and create jobs for over 2000 Nigerians.

According to the company, Kaltani is a climate tech plastic recycling company tackling the global plastic epidemic by utilising systematic, scalable steps to reduce waste.

Obi Charles Nnanna, the CEO of Kaltani, disclosed this at a recent event marking the company’s one year of operation in Nigeria.

“We hope to be the highest employers of labour. We are passionate about reducing waste and creating jobs. Great things are coming ahead in the near future as we raise our series A fund and expand to 36 states in Nigeria”.

Similarly, the CEO also unveiled plans to extend its footprints to other African countries in the coming years.

“We want to reach out to Nigerians and beyond. Plastic pollution problems are significant across key African countries, and we see Kaltani in these countries solving these problems. Great things are coming ahead in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nnanna disclosed that the industry needs the support of the government in order to create more revenue for the states.

He said, “People now see waste as value and trash as cash, and Kaltani is here to let them get to that process. The government can assist in job creation through the recycling industry across the 36 states and all the geopolitical zones and earn a source of revenue for the states by partnering with us.”

Key industry leaders and stakeholders in the manufacturing, plastic waste and waste management industries also joined Kaltani to celebrate its 1st anniversary and discuss pertinent issues that affect Nigeria’s sustainability and the circular economy space.

Speaking about the company’s one year of operations, the CEO said, “We have affected the lives of many Nigerians by creating jobs. We have recycled thousands of tonnes of plastic waste and Nigerians now earn revenue from their own plastic waste”.

He pointed out that infrastructure remains a challenge for the industry while noting that there has to be a way to proffer solutions for the industry to scale.

He added that the role of technology could not be neglected in Kaltani’s data analytics , Geo mapping and predictive analytics which has helped create transparency and traceability throughout our value chain and supply chain.

Regarded as “Nigeria’s first indigenous and industrial-scale A-Z value chain recycling Company”, Kaltani recently raised 4million dollars in seed funding.

Nnanna also noted the company’s potential to affect the lives of millions of people across the continent. Adding that, Kaltani’s model will continue to be aggressive, robust and scalable if it is to eradicate plastic pollution and dent the fast-rising unemployment figures that plague the country.

In addition to foreign affairs and industry leaders present, Amaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company; Agharese Onaghise, Executive Secretary Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance; and Natalie Beinisch, ED, Circular Economy Innovation Partnership; were also guests at the event. They shared with attendees the importance of sustainability for our country, harping on the value of KALTANI’s presence and work in the industry.

