Kaduna train attack: Terrorists threaten to kill abducted passengers after release of BOA director

The terrorists responsible for the Abuja-Kaduna train bombing have threatened to kill all passengers still in their custody, unless the federal government agrees to dialogue with them .

The terrorists made this demand before releasing Alwan Hassan, acting Managing Director (MD)/CEO of Bank of Agriculture (BOA), one of the victims of the train attack.

In a one-minute twenty-one seconds video clip seen by BusinessDay, Hassan who was released on Wednesday afternoon was seen standing in front of a damaged Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) Machine Vehicle, with four terrorists in military camouflage with weapons.

In the video, the terrorists said they decided to release the MD due to his age and the ongoing Ramadan. Hasan also urged the federal government to negotiate with the terrorists stating that the other captives are in a terrible condition and in dire need of help.

“We are the ones who abducted these people at the train. We decided to release this man because of the honour of the month of Ramadan and he is old. He has been pleading since we abducted him. The government should know that the train attack is just a little of what we can do. We would let this captive about to be released to speak, if he has something to say,” one of the terrorists who spoke in Hausa said.

“We don’t need your money, you need to come and speak with us quickly, or we would turn their camp into an abattoir. Killing them is nothing to us,” another terrorist said.

On the night of Monday, March 28, 2022, the terrorists planted explosives on the rail track forcing the train heading to Abuja from Kaduna to stop.

At least eight persons have been confirmed dead by Kaduna State government, while more than one hundred passengers are still missing.