Justice delivery must not suffer on back of COVID-19, Sanwo-Olu says

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged judicial officers to ensure that justice delivery does not suffer setback as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu says members of the judiciary have a duty to keep the wheel of justice administration turning in this period of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by fully acquainting themselves with the new culture of justice dispensation being driven by technology.

He gave the charge while swearing in eight newly appointed judges of the Lagos State High Court at Government House, Alausa, on Tuesday.

The judges include Dorcas Olatokun, Yahqub Oshoala, Omotola Oguntade, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, Rasul Olukolu, Sharafa Olaitan, Ezekiel Ashade, and Adeniyi Pokanu.

The governor said the continuity of judicial services in the period of public health emergency remained vital to boosting people’s confidence in the administration of justice system and to ensure adequate enforcement of regulations initiated to stop the spread of the pandemic.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “This chamber we are holding the swearing-in has just been opened for the first time in the last two months. This is the reality of the global coronavirus pandemic, which has evolved new culture in our interactions at homes and offices.

“In this period of public health emergency, we need the judiciary to keep the wheel of the justice system moving. The administration of justice system must not be halted because of the health crisis. Our judicial should fully adapt to the evolving culture and be at the services of those who seek redress and justice at the court.

“I have no doubt that the Lagos State judiciary, under the leadership of My Lord Justice Kazeem Alogba, will be an arm of government that we can continue to rely on as a partner in boosting people’s confidence in government and justice system.”

He said the judges earned their nominations and appointments to the High Court of the state based on their sterling credentials and experience in the respective areas of engagement.

He said: “Having gone through your resumes, I know you have all distinguished yourselves in the legal profession and we expect you are bringing your years of experience and service. We are convinced this journey would raise the standards of our judicial service.

“I congratulate our newly sworn-in justices and we believe you all have what it takes to be fair and equitable in dispensation of justice to our citizens. By being sworn in as judges, you have brought honour to your family names. However, you must ensure that your names are not tarnished in the course of discharging your duty.”

The governor thanked National Judicial Council (NJC) for the painstaking vetting of the appointed judges’ credentials, noting that he was convinced that quality and calibre of the new judges would improve judicial process in the state.

The state attorney general and commissioner for justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, described the event as “special occasion” in the evolution of judiciary in the state.

He expressed the belief that the quality of credentials of the appointed judges, would be brought to bear in fast-tracking administration of justice system.

Justice Dorcas Olatokun, who spoke on behalf of the appointed judges, appreciated Sanwo-Olu for finding them worthy of the appointment, which she described as a “unique privilege” to contribute their quota in deepening justice system.