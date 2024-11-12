Just in: Police declare bomb scare incident in Plateau as false alarm

…Says area safe, no threat found

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that the bomb scare reported earlier on Tuesday at Ahmadu Bello Way, near the Old JUTH fence in Jos, was a false alarm.

Alfred Alabo, spokesperson of the police in the state, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Jos, saying the command received a report of a suspicious shallow dug hole around 8: 20am on Tuesday which had raised concerns that it might contain an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), causing widespread panic among local residents.

He explained that Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, the commissioner of police in Plateau State command, immediately mobilised the force’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and the Area Commander Metro, along with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of “C” Division, to assess the situation, noting that the team quickly cordoned off the area to ensure public safety while they conducted a thorough examination of the site.

He explained further that after detailed inspection, the bomb disposal experts confirmed that the hole posed no threat, as it was free from any explosives.

He added the area was deemed safe, and there were no further dangers to the public.

“In the early hours of today the 12th day of November 2024 at exactly 08:20am, the Plateau State Police Command received a report of a shallow dug hole suspected to be planted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Ahmadu Bello Way beside Old JUTH fence which created panic among the residents of the State.

Upon receiving this report, the Plateau State Commissioner of Police,*CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, psc* immediately ordered the Area Commander Metro and the Officer in Charge of the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit aka *Anti-Bomb Squad* to mobilize a team of bomb technicians to the scene in collaboration with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), “C” Division to assess the situation and take necessary actions.

“On reaching the scene, the area was immediately cordoned and our EOD Team began examination. Upon conclusion of the examination, the hole was found to be safe and free of any explosive devices”; the statement reads in part.”

BusinessDay reports that the CP, along with other senior police officers, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and verified that the situation was under control.

At the scene, the Commissioner of Police commended the citizens of Plateau State for their vigilance and cooperation with the police throughout the incident.

He reassured the public that there was no cause for alarm and urged them to continue their daily activities without fear. He also emphasised the importance of reporting suspicious activities and encouraged residents to remain alert to potential security threats.

