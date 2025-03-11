A fire has erupted on the Otedola bridge in Lagos state, sending residents and motorists running for safety.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) reported that the blaze started when a tanker fell and caught fire.

LASTMA shared information about the incident on X Tuesday evening, stating that the fire spread to nearby buildings. These included a church, a residential house, and several mechanics’ workshops located under the bridge, next to CMD Road.

“Fire Rescue teams are currently at the scene, working to extinguish the fire and mitigate the situation,” LASTMA’s statement explained.

More details to follow soon.

