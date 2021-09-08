Junior achievers move to boost youth employment

As part of efforts to boost youth employment, Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), has equipped 100 members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with managerial skills through its 2021 Venture in Management Programme (ViMP).

JAN is a non-profit economic and education organisation. Its complimentary ViMP programme was inaugurated in partnership with the Lagos Business School (LBS) to prepare university graduates for successful entry into the world of work.

The 2021 cohort which was also its 21st edition was a one-week intensive programme that introduced 100 select members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to the different facets of managing a business, making crucial business decisions, and developing skills for management.

The programme was conducted in a hybrid mode, giving more opportunity to reach more graduates than the previous years and was led by facilitators from the Lagos Business School (LBS) and some key industry leaders.

The 21st edition of the programme was sponsored by Parthian Partners Limited (PPL), Nigeria’s foremost indigenous Inter-dealer brokerage firm and supported by Verraki Partners.

Commenting on the programme, Foluso Gbadamosi, executive director, Junior Achievement Nigeria, said over the years it has become urgent to address the employability gaps among African youths as they need to improve in diverse skills such as digital skills, communication, critical thinking, and teamwork and get work experience to be job-ready.

“For us at JA Nigeria, the venture in management programme was conceived with the goal of creating a transformational experience for selected National Youth Service Corp members and/or recent graduates every year. This programme bestows young graduates with all of these and more,” he said.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Junior Achievement Nigeria for the 2021 ViMP programme. The career-defining experience for the participants has created a high impact on them to become ethical business leaders who will successfully run their own businesses or manage already established businesses,” Adekemi Akinyede, head, human resources, Parthian Partners said.

Akinyede added that it reinforces the company’s commitment to apply its core competencies and resources towards creating and supporting platforms that give young people access to information, skills, networks, and other resources they require to develop potential and build future relevant capabilities that are necessary for broad socio-economic development.

Since its establishment, ViMP has graduated over 1000 alumni who are now leading businesses and social enterprises and participating actively in government. Some notable alumni include Tunji Eleso, Adenike Adeyemi, Chienye Ogwo, Gbenga Sesan, Femi Taiwo, Toyosi Adekoya, Zeal Akaraiwe, and Christina Olusile among others.