June 12: Restore Nigeria’s security and economic power ― Adelaja tasks Buhari

For Nigeria to make an impact in the comity of nations and savour the dividends of democracy, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration must take urgent steps to restore security and improve the economic fortunes of Nigerians at all levels, a former minister of state for Defence[Navy], Modupe Adelaja has said.

The ex-Minister, who made this call in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Friday to commemorate Democracy Day celebration, extolled the late M.K.O. Abiola as a symbol of unity and democracy in Nigeria.

The former minister said: “The late Abiola was an employer of labour. He worked so hard from scratch to become a wealthy businessman with several investments in different sectors of the economy.

“The lesson Nigerians must take away from his life is to strive to unite and see themselves as one and their brother’s keeper,” Adelaja said.

He tasked the Federal Government on the need to address the spate of insecurity in many states in the country and to embark on the immediate diversification of the nation’s economy through the proper application of the $5.513 billion loans just approved by the National Assembly for the purpose.

“The Federal and State Governments have a huge task of building a nation that is currently lacking on some fronts. Adequate personnel and resources must be deployed if the country hopes to record successes against the spate of insurgency, banditry and kidnapping across the country.

“On the development of the economy, the Federal and State Governments should begin to look inward by partnering successful private investors towards changing the nation’s economic fortunes.

“The Government must act now on the diversification of the economy and ensure that the recent loan request approved by the National Assembly is properly channelled for the development of other critical sectors such as Agriculture, Solid Minerals and Mining, Transportation and other economic sectors that will increase Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product and revenue profile,” Adelaja said.