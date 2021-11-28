Jumia Nigeria’s Black Friday sales offers 80% discount on products to consumers

As Nigerians get set for the yuletide season, Jumia Nigeria is offering 80 percent discount on products to consumers, as quite a number of Nigerians across the country have taken advantage of Jumia’s Black Friday Sales. Many of whom have enjoyed discounts on various products ranging from clothing, fashion accessories, home appliances, to tech gadgets and more.

Jumia, leading Pan-African eCommerce platform, announced its annual Black Friday sales promo in Nigeria earlier in the month and it is recording a boost midway into the promo which is scheduled to run till Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

An excited Stephanie Gara, a caterer based in Abuja and one of the winners from the deals on the e-commerce site narrated her experience during the sales. She was one of the treasure hunt winners and was able to purchase the recently released iPhone 13 for only ₦6,850. “Before the Black Friday sales started, I had prepared to win and I told myself I will do everything within my power to win something this year because I tried last year and I wasn’t able to win anything. My children and I stayed awake to search for the phone. I was shocked when I found the iPhone 13 and I was able to add it to the cart. I didn’t believe it at first until I received a call from Jumia. I am going to use the phone to take clean pictures of the food I sell,” she shared.

Damilola Olawale, another beneficiary of the Jumia Black Friday deals, also shared his story. Olawale is the most recent winner of a ₦200,000 voucher and one-year free Jumia Prime subscription. This means he can get free delivery to any location in Nigeria and enjoy discounts.

Like Stephanie, Damilola had tried to get a deal during last year’s Black Friday sales, to no avail. To ensure he wins this year, he set an alarm to wake up at 12:00 a.m. as he had his sights on winning a Playstation 5, but unfortunately, he missed adding it to his cart by just a few seconds. But his determination to win paid off when he found the voucher that was sold for only ₦2,000. He described his experience as, “unbelievable”. On how others could find a way to win the deals, Damilola advised that, “Your network must be great!”

With a record number of monthly visitors and different product categories, Jumia has continued to build the most beloved and trusted shopping destination for Nigerians and Africans as a whole by providing customers with the best online shopping experience. The company has won outstanding national and global awards like ‘The Best New Retail Launch of the Year’ award at the 2013 World Retail Congress, eCommerce website of the year at the Beacon of ICT Awards in 2014 and most recently, the Best Buy Award, by ICERTIAS International Certification Association for providing cost-effective pricing to customers in the post- COVID-19 era.