Juliet Ehimuan kicks off a 30-Day Excellence Series

Juliet Ethimuan, founder, Beyond Limits Africa Initiative, author and director at Google West Africa is hosting the 2021 Beyond Limit Excellence Series for the whole of July to empower professionals, entrepreneurs, and growth enthusiasts to achieve personal growth and business success.

The series which is anchored on her new book titled 30 Days of excellence kicked off on Thursday, 1st July will set a tone for a memorable month for the attendees.

The 30-day series is designed to help attendees strategize for personal growth, development and career progression after a disruptive 2020.

The event features Juliet Ehimuan alongside inspiring guest speakers from different industries who will share real-life stories that will inspire and equip you with practical tools to take your life and career to the next level.

Read also: SBN restates commitment to enhance capacities for women nutripreneurs

The first week kicked off with an Instagram live chat with Tania Tome, CEO of Ecokaya, with a chat on self-leadership and “succenergy” – a word coined by Tome to describe the energy needed for success. The hour-long conversation was packed full of practical advice for excelling in today’s world, resonating with the hundreds of listeners online.

Tome is a multifaceted international award-winning economist, entrepreneur, coach and tech advocate. She is also the author of Succenergy – a guide to training your mind for success and energy every day.

During the session, Tome spoke about “learning by doing” which implies committing effort to tasks until you accomplish the goals you set for yourself, the importance of looking inward for internal motivation – understanding your purpose and then aligning yourself with that purpose.

Tome spoke about the importance of ridding the mind of negative thoughts and traits that clouds mind and judgment making it difficult to put yourself in the mind space for excellence.

She also mentioned that it is impossible to control everything in life so it is important to focus on what you can control which is yourself. Other takeaways from her session were the need to maintain a positive attitude, believing in one’s self and the importance of connecting to purpose and letting them fuel your actions.

The following weeks will see equally engaging discussions with Olugbenga Agboola – CEO, Flutterwave (July 8th), Omilola Oshikoya – Wealth Management Expert & Author (July 15th), Nimi Akinkugbe – Nigerian Ambassador to Greece (July 29th), as well as a deep-dive coaching session on strategies for excellence by Juliet on the 22nd July.

Apart from the opportunity to network with career executives and business leaders from across the globe, participants who register and attend the series will also have the chance to apply for the Beyond Limits Think Tank mentorship program.

Selected Think Tank finalists will be able to connect with a group of experienced and highly accomplished CEOs and leaders in intimate virtual sessions where they will gain practical insights and get coached on how to navigate the career and business landscape in today’s fast-changing world.

The Think Tank mentors who will provide sound career and business advice to selected participants include CEO, ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; Partner & Chief Economist, PwC, Andrew Nevin, PhD; Filmmaker & Founding Partner, Biola Alabi Media, Bunmi Akinyemiju; Managing General Partner, EchoVC Partners, Eghosa Omogui; Founder & CEO, BellaNaija, Uche Pedro and West Africa Representative, Sigma Bank, Adeola Azeez.

July is a month that promises to hold high challenges, and equally high rewards if we’re willing to rise to the challenge.

Registration is open with limited availability. Registration is free at bit.ly/excellence30