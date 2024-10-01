Judiciary must remain truly independent – Tinubu

….Swears in Kekere-Ekun as 23rd CJN

President Bola Tinubu has charged Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), to ensure the total independence of the judiciary arm of the government.

The president, who made the charge while swearing in Kekere-Ekun as the second female CJN in Nigeria’s history, also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the sanctity and independence of the judiciary.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, in a statement, said Kekere-Ekun’s swearing followed last week’s confirmation of her appointment by the Nigerian Senate.

The event which held at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, was witnessed by four former Chief Justices of the Federation, including the first female Justice, Aloma Mukhtar, president of the Court of Appeal, and other heads of the judiciary divisions.

Recall that the new CJN took the first oath of office on August 2, in an acting capacity, following the retirement of Olukayode Ariwoola, before her name was forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

Read also: Tinubu charges Kekere-Ekun to restore confidence in judiciary

President Tinubu, who underscored the pivotal role of the judiciary in safeguarding Nigeria’s constitutional democracy, described the judiciary as an important pillar constituting the tripod that holds constitutional democracy.

“Indeed, the Nigerian judiciary, at various times in history, has proven to be the moderating force ensuring everyone remains in check.

”Your role as the last hope of the common man serves to sustain our people’s confidence in democracy, knowing well that there is an important arbiter that can always give them redress if they are wronged.

”For this function, it is important that our judiciary remains truly independent. It is my administration’s commitment to preserve the sanctity of the judiciary.

”While we may have reasons to interface as complementing components of the same government, under my watch, the government will also be mindful of the clear line demarcating the two of us.

”We will never interfere or abuse the relationship between us as separate organs of government in our democracy. This is important for sustaining our constitutional democracy, ” the president said.

Tinubu reiterated his government’s dedication to improving judicial officers’ welfare and working conditions, noting recent decisions to enhance their effectiveness in administering justice.

Read also: Judiciary must be allowed to perform its role unhindered- Ariwoola

He, therefore, urged Kekere-Ekun to continue upholding the principles of ethical leadership, fearlessness, and honesty that have defined her career.

”The Nigerian judiciary needs a leader with these qualities at this time, and I have no doubt that you will set the pace for others to follow,” he said.

He described Justice Kekere-Ekun’s rise as a testament to hard work and an inspiration to women, particularly young girls, in a male-dominated profession.

”This day has also cemented the judiciary as a self-evolving and progressive institution. I specifically congratulate the Nigerian women. Any girl child can dream big and have her dreams come true. It is worth celebrating”, he said.

President Tinubu also acknowledged the presence of Kekere-Ekun’s 89-year-old mother, Wilfred Layiwola Ogundimu, and other family members led by Akin Kekere-Ekun, her husband.

The president commended the Senate for expediting the confirmation of the new CJN and thanked members of the judiciary for their continued support.

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, former, justices of the Supreme Court, senior judicial officers, and members of the federal executive council, also attended the event.

Share