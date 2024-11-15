Judicial council suspends Rivers, Anambra judges over alleged misconduct 

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has suspended Justice G.C. Aguma of the High Court of Rivers State and Justice A.O. Nwabunike of the High Court of Anambra State from judicial duties over alleged misconduct.

Both judges have been suspended for one year without pay and will remain on a watchlist for two years thereafter. This decision was reached during the NJC’s 107th meeting, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on 13 and 14 November 2024.

In total, five serving judicial officers were sanctioned for various acts of misconduct.

The Council also recommended the compulsory retirement of two heads of court for falsifying their ages. The individuals affected are Justice T.E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, Chief Judge of Imo State, and Kadi Babagana Mahdi, Grand Kadi of Yobe State.

Additionally, the NJC considered the report of its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee, which reviewed 30 petitions. Of these, 22 were dismissed for lacking merit, while two were deemed sub judice.

The Council subsequently established six investigative committees to examine the remaining petitions in greater detail.

Furthermore, a separate committee has been formed to investigate complaints and petitions lodged against Justice O.A. Ojo, Chief Judge of Osun State.

The NJC assured that it would continue to uphold its commitment to ensuring accountability and integrity within the judiciary.

