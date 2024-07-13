Jos School Tragedy: 154 victims so far as government sustain emergency response 

The Plateau State Government has confirmed a devastating building collapse at Saint Academy Jos which took place on Friday resulting in 132 injuries and 22 deaths.

As of Saturday morning, emergency responders were still conducting search and rescue operations at the scene. As of 1:00 am Saturday, 154 people had been rescued from the debris, with 22 individuals confirmed deceased out of the number.

Injured students and staff were receiving medical treatment at various hospitals across Jos.

A breakdown of hospital admissions and fatalities sent to Journalists by Musa Ashoms, the Plateau state commissioner for information and communication is as follows:

– Plateau State Specialist Hospital (PSSH): 39 hospitalized, 3 deaths

– Our Lady of Apostles (OLA) Hospital: 32 hospitalized, 5 deaths

– Bingham University Teaching Hospital: 55 hospitalized, 14 deaths

– Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH): 6 hospitalized, 0 deaths.

According to the commissioner, the total number of hospitalized victims is 132, with 22 deaths, making a total of 154 victims.

He said the Plateau State government activated emergency response protocols immediately upon notification of the incident.

Ashoms added that emergency services, including NEMA, SEMA, Red Cross, security agencies, and healthcare professionals, are working collaboratively in search, rescue, and resuscitation efforts.

He noted that Governor Caleb Mutfwang has directed all major hospitals in Jos to prioritize the treatment of the victims, regardless of documentation or payment.

“Governor, Mutfwang, has instructed hospitals to accommodate all those affected by the collapse”.

The Commissioner said the government emphasizes the importance of adhering to established safety standards in building construction.

Citing Executive Order 003, the statement urges schools and other facility owners with structural concerns to close their facilities immediately.

“The Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) will conduct inspections to prevent similar incidents in the future. A thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway”.

The statement added that the government expressed its deepest sympathy to the affected families and assured them of support during this difficult time.