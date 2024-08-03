Jos protesters defy freezing weather, reconvene for #EndBadGovernance protest Day 3

The old airport roundabout in Jos, Plateau State, was on Saturday abuzz with activities as protesters reconvene for the third consecutive day, demanding good governance and expressing dissatisfaction with the current government’s policies.

As at 8:40 am, more protesters were still arriving, swelling the ranks of those already gathered.

The atmosphere was electric, with protesters chanting slogans and waving placards that highlight their demands for better leadership.

The demonstrations, which began on Thursday, have spread to several cities across the country, with Nigerians from all walks of life joining the call for change.

In Jos, the protesters are undeterred by the early morning cold which has failed to dampen their spirits. They were resolute in their determination to push for a government that prioritizes the people’s needs.

“We are tired of being marginalized and ignored, It’s time for a government that truly represents the people to do something”; said one protester, who preferred to remain anonymous.

As the protesters converge, they share stories of hardship and struggle under the current administration. They speak of failed promises, corruption, and a lack of accountability. Their message is clear that the status quo is no longer acceptable, and it’s time for a new era of leadership.

The protesters’ demands are varied, but their desire for good governance is a common thread. They want an end to corruption, improved economic conditions, and enhanced security. They also demand better infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Above all, they want a government that listens to their concerns and acts in their best interests.

The government has yet to respond to the protesters’ demands, but the demonstrations show no signs of slowing down. As the people of Jos and beyond continue to demand good governance, one thing is clear: the nation is at a crossroads, and the path forward will be shaped by the actions of its leaders.

Will they heed the call for change, or will they cling to the status quo? Only time will tell.

Protesters blocks Jos-Bauchi road, molest passasbye, police disperse them

Meanwhile protesting youths on Friday afternoon blocked the Jos-Bauchi road, causing chaos and molesting passasbye.

The incident was confirmed by a resident of the area who spoke to BusinessDay on condition of anonymity.

The resident described the scene as “ugly” and “terrifying”, saying that the youths were armed with sticks and stones and were not hesitant to use them.

“It was a scary scene, the youths were blocking the road, stopping vehicles and passengers”; the resident said.

The police were quickly alerted to the situation and swung into action, dispatching a team of officers to the scene to disperse the protesters and restore order.

“It was a delicate operation, but the police handled it professionally,” the resident said.

Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), also confirmed the incident to BusinessDay in a telephone chat saying that the police quickly arrested the situation.

“We received a distress call and immediately dispatched our officers to the scene. We were able to disperse the protesters and restore order”; Alabo said.