Jos DisCo refunds N13bn to overbilled customers

The Management of Jos Electricity Distribution Plc says the company has refunded N13 billion to postpaid customers erroneously overbilled between January and September 2023 as ordered by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

This was contained in a press release signed and issued on Tuesday by Friday Adakole Elijah, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications.

Elijah disclosed that 52,000 customers benefited from this refund, advising that customers can check through their April 2024 Bills to ascertain the exact amount of money refunded to them individually.

“A total of 219,752,347 kWh were refunded to customers in Benue, Bauchi, Gombe, and Plateau States,” the release read.

According to the release, Jos Electricity Distribution Plc would continue to serve all its customers with a high premium of commitment and dedication.