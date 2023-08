John Enoh: The farmer turned sports minister

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the new sports minister as Senator John Owan Enoh.

John Enoh is the 36th sports minister since Chief Joseph Modupe Johnson (JMJ) in 1960.

The new minister has no experience in the sports sector and will be stepping into an unknown terrain.

The politician and farmer succeeded Sunday Dare, Minister of Sports, under the President Buhari administration.

In the 8th assembly from 2015 to 2019, the sports minister was a senator representing the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State.

He defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2017.

Also read48 ministers: Tinubu side-steps Oronsaye report

He also contested in the gubernatorial election but lost to Ben Ayade.

Apart from politics, Enoh is into farming and owns livestock and arable farms spread across various parts of Cross River State.

He started farming in 2000 and has cultivated about 2000 hectares of cultivated land.

Enoh started a corporate social responsibility scheme to help local small-scale farmers with land, livestock and a market to sell their products.

He does this out-grower scheme in communities where his farms are located.

Enoh also provides help for people living with diabetes in Nigeria through his foundation, JOE (John Owan Enoh) Foundation.