Joe Biden diagnosed with COVID-19, will self-isolate and continue duties

President Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while traveling in Las Vegas.

This news comes as Biden was scheduled to speak at the UnidosUS event in Las Vegas to rally Hispanic voters ahead of the November election.

The 81-year-old leader is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose, non-productive cough, and general malaise.

According to reports, Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician has prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, and Biden has taken his first dose.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide, with various variants emerging over the past few years, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron. The virus has evolved, leading to concerns about transmissibility and severity.

Despite his diagnosis, Biden will continue to carry out his duties while self-isolating at his home in Delaware, Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.