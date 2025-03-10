JMG Limited, a formost provider of electro-mechanical solutions in Nigeria, has joined the global community in celebrating World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, emphasizing the critical role of engineers in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s theme, “Unleashing the Power of Engineers to Advance the Sustainable Development Goals,” resonates with JMG’s continuous commitment to innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

World Engineering Day, observed annually on March 4, serves as a platform to highlight engineers’ contributions to technological advancements and global development. Also observed in the month of March, Solar Appreciation Day raises awareness about the vast potential of solar energy in the transition towards sustainable power solutions. As the world gradually moves away from fossil fuels, the need for renewable alternatives such as solar energy has never been more crucial.

Speaking on the significance of these global milestones, Rabi Jammal, Group General Manager of JMG Limited in a statement emphasized the transformative impact engineers have on shaping industries, economies, and communities. “Engineering remains at the heart of innovation, infrastructure, and energy transformation. As we celebrate World Engineering Day and Solar Appreciation Day, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering solutions that drive sustainable development, particularly in renewable energy,” he stated.

To commemorate these milestone events, he said JMG is spearheading a series of activities aimed at engaging key stakeholders across public and private sectors, as well as academia. These initiatives include a Road Walk for Engineering and Renewable Energy Awareness: “JMG employees and industry stakeholders will participate in a high-visibility road walk to advocate for increased adoption of renewable energy, particularly solar solutions. This is expected to take place on March 14, 2025”.

