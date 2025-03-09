Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have contributed nearly 48 percent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last five years, according to reports by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and PWC.

Interestingly, women-led businesses represent only about 33 percent of the total SMEs in Nigeria, a situation experts described as gender imbalance in the SME space.

Many female entrepreneurs in Nigeria lack access to digital opportunities that would allow them to be profitable, tap into industry opportunities, and grow their reach.

Recognising this gap, Jiji Africa, in partnership with ASBON, has provided women entrepreneurs with access to essential business tools such as new laptops and smartphones and a free business boost on the Jiji marketplace to help them establish a strong online presence.

The online marketplace’s initiative was designed to empower over 50 female entrepreneurs this March in partnership with the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria (ASBON).

Known as ‘Biz Queens run the world on Jiji’, the initiative aligns with the theme for International Women’s Day 2025 “, Accelerate action”. It aimed at supporting women in business by providing them with digital tools to scale up.

Speaking on the initiative, Femi Egbesola, national president of ASBON, pointed out the role of digital transformation in strengthening women-led businesses.

“This month of International Women’s Day, we celebrate the incredible role of digital transformation in empowering women entrepreneurs. Initiatives like Jiji Nigeria are pivotal in helping women-led SMEs thrive in today’s digital economy. At ASBON, we are proud to support these women in their journey to success, ensuring they have the tools and resources to lead and innovate,” Egbesola explained.

According to 2024 research by Genderpedia, 60 percent of informal businesses in Nigeria are owned and run by women, and they face limitations that slow their potential for expansion.

This is why the Jiji for Women initiative aims to shift this narrative by equipping women with online tools that would enable them to build sustainable and profitable businesses in the digital space.

On her part, Majolie Obaje, regional head of PR & Marketing for Jiji, highlighted the brand’s commitment to supporting female entrepreneurs.

“At Jiji, we believe that when women thrive in business, the economy thrives as well. This initiative isn’t just about celebrating female entrepreneurs but also about giving them the confidence and tools to succeed in the digital marketplace. When they list their products and services on our platform, they gain visibility, credibility, and direct access to millions of potential clients,” she said.

On how to benefit, she said women in business are expected to register for free on Jiji, post at least one advert showcasing their product or service, and complete their business details for better visibility on the Jiji platform.

She disclosed that businesses that gained access to the above-listed tools would be unveiled every Friday between March and April 1, 2025, on Jiji’s platforms.

“Through this collaboration, Jiji and ASBON aren’t just celebrating women in business but also providing tangible solutions to the challenges facing female entrepreneurs. As Nigeria’s SME-friendly online marketplace, Jiji continues to champion digital inclusion, ensuring that more women leverage technology for financial independence,” Obaje added.

Share