As part of the move aimed at ensuring school safety and security in Jigawa State, the Administration of Governor Umar Namadi has unveiled Safe Schools’ Rapid Response Coordination Centre in the State.

BusinessDay reports that Safe Schools’ Rapid Response Coordination Centre was inaugurated recently at the Safe Schools’ Stakeholders’ Forum on Security held in Dutse which was organised to tackle insecurity and ensure safety in all the schools – primary, secondary and even tertiary – across Jigawa State.

The newly established Safe Schools Rapid Response Coordination Centre, which cost over N342 million, features state-of-the-art security gear and surveillance equipment, including optical night vision devices, GPS units, walkie-talkies, and ICT technology meant to provide effective security architecture around schools’ premises in Jigawa State.

Speaking at the event, Governor Umar Namadi emphasised creating a safer and more secure learning environment for the State’s pupils and students, saying, “this is a critical event with a very laudable objective aiming to support our efforts towards the provision of a safer and more secure learning environment for our children in schools and other learning places.”

Noting that security is outlined as Goal 8 in his Administration’s 12-Point Agenda with a focus on building an inclusive Community-led response to security and adoption of new technologies, Governor Namadi said the goal would also focus on strengthening Local

Government Councils, Traditional Institutions, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people of the State.

The Centre also boasts two robust Toyota Hilux vehicles and four motorcycles for rapid response operations.

Governor Namadi described the Centre, which has Toyota Hilux vehicles and motorcycles for rapid response operations, as central hub for monitoring potential emergencies and coordinating swift response.

In addition, the governor announced the engagement of nearly 10,000 youths through a Cooperative venture linking private security firms and public institutions, especially primary and secondary schools as well as clinics, to bolster protection and address unemployment by supplying “secure and sustainable means of making a living.”

He aso re-emphasised the State’s ongoing work to improve school grounds, such as erecting perimeter fences encircling boarding academies to guarantee that they stay “protected, safe, and conducive environments for teaching and learning to take place without interruption.”

“We will continue backing the implementation of security and justice sector reforms, support for community policing, and strengthening of preventative mechanisms within the State Security framework”, he said.

Speaking earlier, Ahmed Ammani, Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 1, who represented the Nigeria Police Inspector-General, commended the Jigawa State Government for its forward-thinking approach and the launch of Safe Schools’ Initiative.

“The Safe Schools Initiative originated from the IG’s commitment to ensuring the well-being and security of our students and places of education,” he stated.

While, also inaugurating the Jigawa State Police Command’s “Schools Protection Squad” (SPS), he stated that the Police would also be collaborating closely with all parties concerned to fortify schools against potential threats.

He commended Governor Namadi for his unyielding support to security forces and called for continued teamwork among all stakeholders.

“By uniting our efforts, we can develop comprehensive strategies that are not merely reactive but also preemptive to ensure a holistic approach to school security”, he said.

