Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold global convention virtually in 240 lands, 500+ languages

Breaking from a century-old tradition due to health and safety, Jehovah’s Witnesses, one of the largest convention organisations in the world, said it has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time in many years.

According to a statement by Jehovah’s Witnesses, Nigeria, which was sent to BusinessDay Sunday, the event, will be held virtually in 240 lands, and 500+ languages, thereby cancelling nearly 6,000 different gatherings in 240 lands.

“For about 90 years, Jehovah’s Witnesses have held conventions in various cities across Nigeria. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition moving the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event, which was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have held public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centres, and theatres around the world since 1897,” the religious body said.

The religious body, which noted that the theme of the 2021 global event, will be ‘Powerful by Faith!’ said it will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe across six weekends in July and August 2021.

“The event will unite about 15-20 million people in 240 countries since the convention will be held from Friday through Sunday. The programme will be made available in six instalments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. Friday morning’s session will be available for streaming or download beginning June 28, 2021,” the Jehovah’s Witnesses said.

On the 2020 virtual convention held with the theme ‘Always Rejoice’!, Abednego Isere from Ekpoma in Edo State said: “We could hardly wait till the end of the programme to pour out our heartfelt appreciation for the lovely, timely and comforting provision of the six days viewing of the 2020 regional convention. It gave us reasons to always rejoice despite many justifiable reasons to be sad occasioned by the global prevailing circumstances.”

The body further said: “Continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year. However, the move has not curbed the enthusiasm for the annual event. Congregations around the world are inviting the public to join them in this historic occasion.”

It further said that faith has helped for global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic.

The body however stated that members are invited to attend the event by going to JW.ORG on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOS or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others.

It listed the dates for congregations around the globe to view the programme to include Friday morning on June 28 and July 3-4; Friday afternoon on July 5 and July 10-11; Saturday morning on July 19 and July 24-25; Saturday afternoon on July 26 and August 7-8; and Sunday morning on August 9 and August 14-15 as well as Sunday afternoon on August 16 and August 21-22.