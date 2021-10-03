Jehovah’s Witnesses offers seven practical tools on how to cope with pandemic anxiety

The Jehovah’s Witnesses has said that it will through its official website, jw.org, feature a video entitled ‘Virus Outbreaks—What Can You Do,’ to highlight the seven practical tools on how to cope with pandemic anxiety.

According to the religious body, few events in modern history especially the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic have harmed the emotional well-being of people around the world.

“The threat of contracting or transmitting a life-threatening disease and the added challenges of anxiety as well as isolation has had an immeasurable impact on people of all backgrounds,” the body stated.

The body however explains that the three-minute whiteboard animation offers families practical methods to cope emotionally and spiritually with the effects of the pandemic.

Olusegun Eroyemi, a spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, says: “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many have felt that their life is slipping out of their control. The material on jw.org helps people of all ages and backgrounds to successfully govern their feelings by using the timeless wisdom found in the Bible.”

He said that those who do not have a Bible can download a copy or read it free of charge on jw.org—no sign-up or personal information is required.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, jw.org has featured information designed to assist people of all ages and backgrounds to remain calm, informed, and healthy. With content in an unprecedented 1,027 languages, the site also addresses often-asked questions and points to the Bible’s assurance of a bright future.