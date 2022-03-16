JBS Elderly Health to hold ‘Grand-D Walk’ initiative to support senior citizens

The JBS Elderly Health and Wellbeing Foundation is set to hold the Grand-D Walk’ initiative to raise funds in support of the elderly in the society. The ‘Gran-D initiative for the elderly was put together to give special attention and support to this peculiar demographic whose plight is yet to be met and attended to by the government and society at large.

“The elderly are a unique demographic in Sub-Saharan Africa. They require special attention and support. Sadly, they rarely get the support they need,” the Foundation said in a statement signed by Olubukola Latunji, on behalf of the fundraising committee for the Foundation, stating that the major aim of the walk was to create awareness for the ‘Adopt a Gran’ programme and be able to raise funds towards expanding the much needed work to roll out to more states across Nigeria with a target above 2,000 grandmas and grandpas.

According to the statement, Bamidele Abiodun, the patron of JBS Elderly Health &Wellbeing Foundation and the first lady of Ogun State will be leading professionals, women of substance and captains of industry at the walk for the underprivileged elderly people on Saturday March 26, 2022. The walk will commence at 7am from Quest Petrol station, Lekki.

The statement added that the funds will be used for preventative hygiene/medical supplies, clean water and distribution of 1million meals in 2022. “Already, the foundation has distributed over 20,000 meals this year 2022 and seeks more support to reach more people because of the high numbers that still require the care, attention and support,” the statement said.

According to the Foundation, lack of support for the elderly is one of the key reasons for the dwindling health of the elderly population and the prevalence of preventable older year’s illnesses in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We can work together to restore the dignity of aging and help prolong their lives with meaningful interventions”.

JBS Elderly Health & Wellbeing Foundation Africa is an outreach of JBS Medicare Services, the leading elderly healthcare service provider in Nigeria that provides all-inclusive specialist medical, specialist nursing, therapy & home healthcare service.

The Foundation, JBS Elderly Health and Wellbeing Foundation Africa is bringing otherwise scarce relief to underprivileged elderly people in Africa. Since inception in 2020, the Foundation has adopted several Grans/Grandpas and distributed over 120,000 meals across three states which are; Lagos, Ogun & Abuja.