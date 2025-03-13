As more Nigerians set their sights on Canada in 2025, understanding the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) is crucial for a hassle-free journey.

The eTA is a digital entry requirement for visa-exempt foreign nationals traveling to Canada by air. It is electronically linked to a traveller’s passport and allows short stays of up to six months for tourism, business, or transit.

However, it does not guarantee entry, as immigration officers at the border have the final say.

“Many travelers assume that an approved eTA automatically means entry into Canada, but that’s not the case. Border officials assess each visitor’s admissibility upon arrival, considering various factors beyond just travel authorization,” TravelBiz, a travel platform, said.

Not all travelers require an eTA. Foreign nationals from visa-exempt countries must obtain one if they are arriving by air, but it is not required for those entering by land or sea.

Additionally, citizens of certain visa-required countries also need an eTA if they are flying to Canada, though they must apply for a traditional visitor visa when arriving via other means.

On the other hand, some travelers are exempt from the eTA requirement. Canadian citizens must travel with valid Canadian passports, while American-Canadian dual citizens can enter using either a U.S. or Canadian passport.

Canadian permanent residents, U.S. citizens, and U.S. Green Card holders also do not need an eTA, though they must carry the necessary documents proving their status.

For visa-required travelers, stateless individuals and those holding alien passports, a visitor visa is necessary instead.

Beyond obtaining an eTA, travelers must meet other basic entry requirements. According to TravelBiz, visitors should have valid passports, be in good health, and have no criminal or immigration violations.

“It’s not just about having the right documents. Border officers also assess whether travelers have strong ties to their home country, such as a job or family, and whether they have enough funds to sustain their stay in Canada,” the travel agency noted.

Even with an approved eTA, entry can be denied. Authorities may refuse travelers who have a history of criminal activity, human rights violations, or links to organised crime.

Security risks and misrepresentation on travel documents can also result in being turned away at the border.

As TravelBiz advised anyone planning a trip to Canada in 2025 to confirm their eTA eligibility well in advance and ensure they meet all entry requirements.

“Preparation is key. Before traveling, check official government sources for the latest updates and ensure all necessary documents are in place to avoid last-minute surprises at the airport”, the agency noted.

