Japa: What is next for Nigerian students after arriving in the US?

“Welcome to the United States,” is what most travellers are greeted with at the US Customs and Border Protection after arriving in the US. For the over 44,000 students from Nigeria admitted here to further their studies, this is a brave step; One backed by hopes of pursuing a viable career thereafter.

In the US, settling down as an immigrant could be daunting but also seamless with the right information and guidance. Fortunately, the Nigerian community in the country is continually growing and active both offline and online. Nigeria sends the most students to the US in Africa, and the 2022 American Community Survey (ACS) estimated that 85 percent of the 712, 294 residents of the US who are of Nigerian ancestry, moved in from the West African country.

As a newly admitted Nigerian student in 2024, after navigating customs, collecting your luggage, and stepping out into your new environment, here are 17 of the most important things to immediately do upon arrival, according to the Nigerian Community in the US.

1. Set up a network provider

Getting a mobile network provider is one of the first things you should do upon arriving in the US Some of the popular options are Mint Mobile which is budget-friendly, Lyca, T-Mobile, and AT&T. It’s important to confirm which provider offers the best coverage in your area. You can get a SIM card at the airport, or Walmart, or ask someone to order one for you before you arrive, as delivery can take some time. Having a US phone number is essential for tasks like opening a bank account in your first few days. You may not need an unlimited data plan right away as Wifi is widely available

2. Sort accommodation

Graduate housing is a convenient option for a Nigerian student in the US if available. If not, you might need to find an apartment and sign a lease, which typically lasts for one year. However, be sure to read the terms of your lease carefully as violating lease conditions, can result in the loss of your security deposit.

3. Obtain a Social Security Number (SSN)

You must have heard of this one. Obtaining a Social Security Number (SSN) is crucial for on-campus and authorised off-campus employment, such as internships or optional practical training (OPT), allowing you to legally work in the US while studying. However, you can only apply for an SSN after you’ve been in the US for at least 10 days.

To apply, visit your university’s International Student Services Office (ISSO), where you will be informed about the necessary documents and procedures for applying at the Social Security Administration (SSA) office.

If you secure a part-time job, you’ll be eligible to apply for an SSN. If you are on a funding package, you may need to obtain a work authorization letter from your department or the ISSO before applying.

4. Open a Checking Account

Opening a US bank account is essential, especially if you have university funding or plan to work on or off campus. Universities typically require a US bank account to deposit funds, and employers will need your account details to pay you.

In the US, there are two main types of bank accounts: The checking account, which is used for everyday transactions like deposits, withdrawals, and bill payments, and the savings account which is used to save money and earn interest over time.

When opening any of these accounts, be sure to read the terms and conditions carefully to understand any fees that may apply. Some banks offer ways to waive account maintenance fees, such as maintaining a minimum balance or setting up direct deposits.

5. Get a credit and debit card

As a student, it is highly recommended to get a credit and debit card to start building a credit history in the US A great option is the Discover Student Card which has no annual fee and offers student-friendly rewards. You can apply for this card with just your I-20 form, visa, and US phone number, making it easy to get started within your first few days in the country. Also, have someone refer you when applying if you can. This qualifies you and the referrer for a $100 bonus.

If your bank offers you a credit card, it is also worth considering. Building your credit with two cards from the start is common, if you can manage them responsibly.

6. Get groceries and household items

Aside from the African markets and stores near you, here are the stores that offer good options for groceries and everyday essentials to students at affordable prices:

Walmart: A popular choice for a wide variety of groceries and household items.

Dollar Tree: Nearly everything in this store is priced at $1.25, making it a budget-friendly option for basic items.

Star Market: Another option for groceries, though it may vary by region.

For household items, clothes furniture or kitchenware, check out the nearest Goodwill store, which offers gently used items at discounted prices, making it a great place to find affordable home essentials.

7. Access student discounts

As a student, you have access to a wide range of discounts that can save you money on various products and services. For example, companies like Apple and software providers, and streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Prime offer student discounts on devices and subscriptions.

Some internet providers, like Xfinity, offer student discounts on plans. Clothing and Retail: Many clothing stores and retailers offer discounts to students. You can also save money on food. Some campuses provide food pantries where students can get groceries at little to no cost. Apps like Student Beans help you discover great student discounts on a wide range of products and services.

Additionally, some barbershops offer student discounts, so always ask before making a purchase, especially for big-ticket items—you might get lucky and save more than you expect.

8. Get a Real ID

A Real ID is a type of identification that meets enhanced security standards set by the US federal government. Starting in May 2025, a Real ID will be required from foreign travellers to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings.

To obtain one, visit your state’s DMV or RMV in person and provide specific documents that prove your identity (passport, birth certificate, or permanent resident card), Social Security number (or W-2 form), and proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, or bank statement with your current address). The process of obtaining a Real ID can take some time, so it’s advisable to apply well in advance of when you might need it. If you already have a valid passport, you can still use it for air travel, but having a Real ID is a convenient alternative.

9. Sort healthcare and insurance

Healthcare in the US can be expensive, so health insurance is important. Many universities offer student health insurance plans, which are often the most convenient and affordable option.

It is important to familiarise yourself with the details of your insurance coverage, including how to access medical services and what to do in case of an emergency. If you’re on a university-sponsored insurance plan, find out where the nearest in-network hospitals and clinics are located.

10. Make public transportation your friend

Consider public transportation options in your area except if you plan to drive.

Many cities have reliable bus, train, or subway systems. Some universities also offer free or discounted transit passes to students. Download apps like Google Maps or local city apps to help you navigate public transportation.

11. Take advantage of Campus Resources

Campus resources such as libraries, counselling services, career centres, and recreational facilities can help a lot and you already paid for them.

Many universities offer workshops, events, and services that can help you with academic, personal, or professional development. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you need support.

12. Learn the culture

Adjusting to a new culture can be daunting but necessary to expand your knowledge and properly connect with people. Take every opportunity to explore your new environment, make friends, and get involved in campus activities.

Try to know the laws on activities that include alcohol consumption, and smoking as this varies across states. Some states do not allow public consumption of alcohol or flavoured cigarettes. Know what is allowed where you are and what is not.

13. Network

Building a network is valuable for both your academic and professional growth. Attend events, join clubs or organisations, and connect with professors and peers. Networking can open up opportunities for internships, research, and jobs during and after school.

Many universities have international student organisations that can help you connect with others like yourself. Join the community of fellow Nigerians like yourself. (NIUS is for Nigerians for example).

14. Learn financial management

Managing your finances as a student is crucial and will save your life. Create a budget to track your expenses, including tuition, rent, groceries, and other living costs.

Open a savings account to set aside money for emergencies. Be cautious with credit card use to avoid accumulating debt.

15. Safety

Familiarise yourself with the safety protocols on your campus and in your community. Save the contact information of campus security and local emergency services.

When going out, especially in unfamiliar areas, it is a good idea to stay aware of your surroundings and let someone know where you are going.

16. Know your legal and visa rights

Ensure that you stay informed about your visa status and any legal requirements related to your stay in the US This includes knowing the rules around work authorisation, maintaining full-time student status, and reporting any changes to your International Student Office. Also keep your documents, like your passport and I-20 up to date.

17. Get your driver’s license

If you have an international driver’s license, it is typically valid for one year each time you enter the US However, before you start driving, make sure to visit the nearest Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) to confirm the regulations in your state.

It’s important to never drive without a valid license. As soon as possible, start the process of obtaining a state-issued driver’s license, which will make it easier for you to drive legally and rent cars as needed. Having a state driver’s license could also be often used as a form of identification in the US.

Bethel Olujobi I am a journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria, currently reporting stories about Nigerians and Africans worldwide and everything that matters to them. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, as well as certifications from Reuters and other reputable institutions. Drawing from past experiences working with respected news providers, I've developed a flair for presenting unique perspectives on critical matters. I'm continually passionate about storytelling to inform, inspire and engage my audiences.

