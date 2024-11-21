Japa: US tops list of migration destination for Nigerians

The United States has emerged as the top destination for Nigerians aspiring to leave the country.

Recent data show that nearly 35 percent of Nigerians looking to migrate would choose the US as their ideal destination.

This finding is part of the fifth wave of Nigeria’s General Household Survey-Panel (GHS panel) conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) across 4,715 households.

The survey highlights the growing Japa trend, where Nigerians especially young adults, seek opportunities abroad amid ongoing economic pressures at home.

With 26.6 percent of the respondents indicating interest to leave the country, Canada came second in the preferred destination after the US with 22.9 percent, with the United Kingdom following closely with over 21 percent.

According to the survey, Abuja is also a popular choice, with 35.3 percent of respondents who wish to relocate to another state preferring the nation’s capital. This preference is particularly strong in Nigeria’s northern regions, where internal migration is favored over moving abroad.

The drive to migrate is strongest among Nigerians aged 20 to 30, with 34.5 percent in this age group expressing interest in leaving. Men are more inclined than women, with 32.1 percent of men and 19.3 percent of women indicating migration aspirations.

