Japa: IRCC releases updated processing times for immigration applications

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced updated processing times for various immigration applications, providing applicants with clearer expectations for their immigration processes.

These updates, which cover business immigration, temporary residency, permanent resident (PR) cards, and citizenship applications, are part of IRCC’s effort to improve transparency.

According to Immigration News Canada, IRCC’s updates occur weekly, especially for temporary residency applications, while citizenship applications, family sponsorships, and economic immigration times have been updated monthly since May 2024.

The processing times for visitor visas vary significantly based on the country of origin. For example, applicants from India can expect a processing time of 76 days, while those from Nigeria face a significantly longer wait of 172 days.

Study permit processing also differs by region, with Indian applicants waiting around five weeks and U.S. applicants up to 12 weeks.

Work permit processing times vary across different countries. In India, the processing time is now 26 weeks, which marks an increase of six weeks since mid-August. Nigeria’s processing time has decreased to 14 weeks, down by one week since late August. In the United States, the current processing time is 16 weeks, up by one week since August 27.

Pakistan’s processing time has improved slightly, now standing at nine weeks. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, it has increased to 10 weeks, up by three weeks since mid-August.

Family sponsorship processing times depend on both the region and the relationship. For spouses or common-law partners outside Canada (excluding Quebec), the process takes 10 months. In Quebec, this increases to 35 months.

Inside Canada, processing takes 13 months, except in Quebec, where it takes 27 months. Parent or grandparent sponsorship takes 24 months outside Quebec and 48 months within Quebec.

PR card processing times have improved, with new cards taking just 25 days, a slight reduction from the previous 28 days in July. Renewals remain at 72 days.

Citizenship application processing times vary depending on the type of application. Citizenship grants take seven months, which has remained unchanged since July but is one month shorter compared to June.

Citizenship certificates have a consistent processing time of three months, steady since June. Renunciation of citizenship now takes 16 months, an increase of three months since July. Citizenship records take between 11 and 13 months, down by two months since July.

For economic immigration, updates occur both monthly and weekly, depending on the program. The Express Entry programs, including the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), maintain a five-month processing time, while the Federal Skilled Trades Program remains unchanged.

Non-Express Entry Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) applicants can expect a 12-month processing time, an increase of one month since July. The Quebec Skilled Workers program takes nine months, while the Quebec Business Class process remains lengthy at 47 months.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the IRCC website for the most accurate and up-to-date processing times and to seek professional advice for their cases.