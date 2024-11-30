Janpur Group partners Imo govt, announces multiple investments in Imo

…to revive Achara Ugbo farm, shoe Industry, others

As part of efforts to create wealth and employment opportunities for jobless youths in the State, the Imo State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Janpur Group on the restoration of some moribund investments in the State.

The planned restoration of some State-owned factories, including Achara Ugbo farm, Standard Dies Factory, Nsu Textiles, was meant to shore up State’s revenue and create employment opportunities.

According to Governor Hope Uzodinma, Imo State governor, the signing of MoU is not only to inject life into the moribund State-owned industries but to introduce new techniques and establish new firms entirely in the States, thereby create more wealth, employment opportunities and ensure knowledge transfer.

Janpur Group, the governor said, is noted for diversified disciplines, ranging from shipping, power, agriculture, manufacturing, agro-businesses, heavy duty equipment procurement, among others.

Governor Uzodinma, said that the mandate of the Group in the pact was to make Achara Ugbo Farm located in Emekeuku, Owerri North Local Government Area functional and a going concern as far as livestock production, with development of its value chain, is concerned.

The agreement also included the revival of some moribund companies like the Imo Standard Shoe Industry and Nsu Textiles as well as to initiate new ones in the State.

Speaking after the MoU, Governor Uzodinma said, “They are to take over livestock production and expansion in Achara Ugbo Farm, targeted at opening up and expanding the farm, not only for the poultry, piggery and other livestock production, but to install a fertilizer plant at the same premises that will do 400 metric tons of fertilizer.

“They are to take over the revival of the Standard Shoe Industry recovered from AMCON by the 3R administration that has been lying fallow for a long period, and also, they are expected to establish a textile industry at the same premises and put them into production and manufacturing.

“Again, the Janpur Group, is expected to take over the revival of Nsu Tiles at Ehime Mbano under public private partnership (PPP) and put it into production, he said . And that, “all these arrangements are expected to start running within the next three to six months and it is believed the Janpur Group is equal to the task.

“Janpur Group is expected to replicate its activities in Imo State as a serious minded business group that is tested, having been in Angola, Egypt and other African Countries as well as in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States of Nigeria.”

Responding, Mohammed Shafic, Janpur Group, lauded the governor for giving a chance to invest in the State’s economy, saying the Group would invest in agriculture sector with massive of production eggs, beef canning and other related livestock production at Achara Ugbo Farm as well as investing in fertilizer blending factory and cement plant.

