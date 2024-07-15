Jane Kimemia, Optiva Capital’s CEO, receives Pan African entrepreneur of the year award

The Chief Executive Officer of Optiva Capital Partners, Jane Kimemia, has been honored with the prestigious Pan African Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the African Achievers Awards ceremony, held at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, UK Parliament.

The African Achievers Awards, now in its 14th edition, is an annual event dedicated to celebrating African excellence by recognising and honoring notable individuals and organisations across various industries that significantly contribute to the continent’s growth and development.

This event serves as a platform to showcase Africa’s innovation, resilience, and excellence, challenging stereotypes and promoting a positive image of the continent.

Read also: Dr Jane Kimemia, CEO, Optiva Capital Partners: “we are reducing maternal mortality in the country through provision of quality healthcare facilities”

Kimemia received the Pan African Entrepreneur of the Year Award for her exceptional leadership at Optiva Capital Partners, a premier wealth management firm and Africa’s largest provider of second citizenship and residency services.

Upon receiving the award, Kimemia expressed her deep gratitude, saying: “I am deeply honored to accept the Pan African Entrepreneur of the Year Award. This recognition is a significant milestone, reflecting the collective efforts of many at Optiva Capital Partners.”

She thanked the selection committee for the honour and acknowledged Franklin Nechi, chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, for the opportunity to serve.

Kimemia also commended her team, saying: “Your unwavering dedication and passion are the driving forces behind our success. This award belongs to all of you.”

Optiva Capital Partners’ journey has been filled with challenges, transforming from an insurance brokerage a decade ago into a full-fledged wealth management company.

Navigating complex regulatory landscapes and building trust in diverse markets, Kimemia and her team have gained valuable lessons that have strengthened their resolve to excel. Today, the company proudly reflects on the significant impact it has made and the lives it has touched.

In her welcome address, the Rt. Honourable Baroness Verma, host and member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, expressed her joy that Africans have taken up the responsibility to shape the continent by telling their stories as they should be told, not as others want to see them.

“I’m glad to say that the people of Africa have taken their destiny into their own hands. They want to shape the continent as they see it, not as others believe it should be,” she said.

“We are celebrating the honorees today because they are inspirational figures, and their stories need to be showcased. A lot of work has been done by these individuals in their countries, and it is important to tell their stories to the world through the African Achievers Award,” she added.

Delivering her keynote address titled ‘Africa’s Sustainable Future: Redefining its Global Identity,’ Her Royal Majesty Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Nigeria, emphasised the importance of the continent continuing to propagate positive cultural and traditional values with the goal of reshaping its identity.

She called on all African countries to collaborate on various fronts to improve the continent’s overall well-being.

“We must come together, trade together, build solutions together, and speak with singularity on the global stage. We must stop saying what Africa does not want and begin to articulate who we are and what we want for ourselves and for our continent,” she said.

Other honorees at the prestigious ceremony included Visu Thembekwayo, founder and CEO of MyGrowth Fund Venture Partner, South Africa; Caleb Muftwang, governor of Plateau State, Nigeria; Aisha Achimugu, founder and managing director of Felak Concept, Nigeria; Gospel Singer Moses Bliss; and many more.