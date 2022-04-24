Jameson brand showcases Nigerian music, culture at 2022 Abuja connect

The Jameson brand blended Nigerian alternative music, fashion pop-ups, foods and whiskey connoisseurs at the 2020 Abuja Connect which held recently at the rocky outcrops of Acropolis Park, in the nation’s capital.

The premium whiskey brand noted that since its first edition in 2015, the brand has hosted Jameson connects experiences at remarkable, historical, and cultural sites in Nigeria. In the 2022 edition treated guests to an array of thrilling activities.

The event which is designed to promote connection and oneness featured exciting Nigerian games such as Jenga, cards, Ayò, FIFA, and puzzles. There were cool booths for people to get their bodies painted, enjoy trendy, complimentary cuts from Laguru Barbers & Tofboi barbershop while sipping on some Jameson Whiskey.

Read also: How music is rebuilding trust in Nigerian personality, internationally

There was also an arena for Arts & Crafts where people could paint clay pots, get henna designs, and so much more. And for the first time, Jameson Connects rolled-out a stunning Kiki Island, a fashion & freedom themed expression anchored by Temitope the Ingenious, where guests enjoyed complementary manicures, candy floss and Abuja’s favourite cocktail ‘’Kiki do you love me?’’ while embracing and showcasing their unique alternative styles.

Once again, Jameson thrilled guests with exhilarating live performances by some of the alternative music acts in Nigeria; from DRB Lasgidi, the other pioneers who are perennial vibe generators and Connects Hall of Famers, to the witty lyrics & vibrant vocals of twins Oiza & Meyi, and the collective performance of Abuja grown hero, Odumodublvck and his squadron!

The live music closed out with the Outlaw King, Victony, gracing the Jameson Connects stage for the second time. Delivering electrifying live renditions of “Apollo” and “Rosemary” got the crowd hyped and singing along. These artists were all backed by a fantastic urban-African live band – ARB – performed to over 1,000 guests.