JAMB suspends 2023 direct entry registration till further notice

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended, until further notice, the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry registration exercise with effect from Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

The suspension, according to a statement issued by the Board, is to enable the deployment of certain measures, which are designed to better serve prospective candidates.

Consequently, the Board stated that a new date and fresh registration procedures, which will include upload of JAMB Admission Letter in the case of Ordinary National Diploma and National Certificate Examination, Admission Letter issued by universities in the case of University Diploma, and Admission Letter issued by A’ Level examination bodies would be announced in due course so that candidates could proceed to JAMB offices nationwide to register.

It would be recalled that the Board had commenced DE registration on Monday, 20th February, 2023, and had slated it to end on Thursday, 20th April, 2023.

The Board also reminded candidates that only JAMB offices are approved to register them for direct entry.