JAMB reconsiders policy, extends U-16 admission deadline to 2025

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has reconsidered its policy on admission of candidates below 16 years into tertiary institutions and has extended the deadline to August 2025.

Recall that JAMB had in its board policy meeting held months ago, directed tertiary institutions not to admit candidates under the age of 16 years for the 2024/2025 academic session.

However, Muhammed Babaji, on behalf of Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, in the letter dated October 16, 2024, and addressed to all vice-chancellors, rectors and provosts, said institutions can now admit candidates aged 15 provided they will be 16 by August 2025.

Consequent to the letter, universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education are allowed to admit candidates aged 15 who will reach age 16 by August 2025.

“Recall that the issue of the minimum age for admission in the nation’s tertiary institutions was deliberated and decided at the 2024 Policy Meeting to be 16 years old for the 2024/25 academic session.

“Subsequently, the cut-off date was put on December 31, 2024.

“The board has taken cognisance that, due to different reasons, some institutions expect the 2024/2025 admission to run through July 2025.

“Without compromising the standard or infringing on the individual institution’s admission policy, the board has now decided to allow any willing institution to admit candidates who will be 16 years old by the 31st of August 2025, so long as the standards set by the institution qualify such candidate but couldn’t be admitted only because of age,” the letter reads in part.

The board further states, “This is without prejudice to the decision of any institution that might have, on its own, decided on the minimum age of not less than 16 years which remains sacrosanct.

“By this development, you are requested to harvest from your CAPS and send the list of candidates who would be 16 years of age between 1st of January and 31st of August 2025 and who are eligible for admission (if any), not later than a week from the date on this letter, to enable final decision.”

JAMB said this effort is to ensure equity because those whose 2024 admission would last till August 2025 would not be unduly favoured.

“Any institution that insists on its 16 years being within the year 2024 is completely free to do so. As always, please accept the best regards from the board,” JAMB said.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share