JAMB commences sale of forms for 2023 UTME, direct entry

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have commenced the sale of forms for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) for sale to prospective applicants.

According to JAMB, prospective candidates for the 2023 UTME can now get their forms and begin registration from Saturday, January 14, 2023, and the board expects to close the sale of forms and registration of candidates on Tuesday, February 14.

Meanwhile, the umpire board has also commenced the sale of Direct Entry (DE) application documents in Nigeria and foreign centres.

Besides, direct entry applicants from polytechnics and colleges of education can obtain their forms also from centres close to them.

Candidates applying for the entrance examination into the various tertiary institutions in Nigeria are admonished to keep in mind that PIN vending for the UTME examination will also end on Tuesday, February 14, while the registration portal will be shut down on Friday, February 17.

This process is also applicable to foreign students at the accredited JAMB registration centre.

Moreover, candidates have been admonished to open a new email or have a valid existing email account before starting the process as part of the requirements to sit for the examination.

For the general entry candidates seeking admission into the university, polytechnic and college of education, are required to have at least five (5) credit grades in their O’level with English and Mathematics compulsory to qualify them to sit for the examination.

However, the direct entry candidates are to obtain a minimum of five (5) credit grades in their O’level with English and Mathematics compulsory as well as a distinction or upper credit in their polytechnic or college of education.

In the same vein, the general and direct entry candidates are allowed to use not more than two sittings of their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) certificate to qualify them for the examination ahead of the 2023 academic session across all tertiary institutions in the country.