Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals secures 5th JCI approval for quality

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, one of the largest private tertiary healthcare providers in Nigeria, has secured the Gold Seal of approval from the Joint Commission International (JCI) for the fifth time.

The JCI approval is a prestigious international award that recognises healthcare organisations for their commitment to providing high-quality, safe patient care.

The rigorous evaluation process assesses organisations against international standards.

The hospital group was the first to achieve the JCI accreditation in sub-Saharan Africa and has strived to renew it over the last decade. Each accreditation spans three years.

Olubisi Oyeniran, managing director of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, expressed immense pride in the hospital’s fifth consecutive JCI accreditation.

In an official statement to BusinessDay, Oyeniran reiterated the group’s unwavering dedication to delivering world-class healthcare services to patients.

“This achievement embodies our brand’s promise: ‘We will look after you’ by ensuring that our patients receive the safest, most compassionate, and highest quality care at every point of their journey with us,” he stated.

Oyeniran further explained that JCI surveyors conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the hospital’s adherence to international standards, covering patient safety, care quality, anaesthesia and surgery, medication management, and infection control.

They also assessed governance, facility management, staff qualifications, and information management.

JCI commended the hospital for meeting over 1,200 key performance indicators, confirming its commitment to quality improvement and maintenance of high standards in healthcare.

First accredited in 2011, the hospital group has undergone re-accreditation processes in 2015, 2018, 2021, and 2024.

Since 2022, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has operated as a subsidiary of Iwosan Investments Limited, a pioneering healthcare investment holding company focused on healthcare innovation through strategic investment in critical infrastructure, quality, and accessibility across Nigeria.

With this support, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has launched new initiatives underscoring a commitment to holistic healthcare and highlighting the transformative impact of Iwosan’s investment in fostering a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem within Nigeria.

