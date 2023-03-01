Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals partners Chelsea Surgical for service delivery

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, a private healthcare services provider in Nigeria, is partnering with a United Kingdom-based Chelsea Surgical Partners to provide world-class medical services in Nigeria.

This collaboration is in furtherance of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals’ strategic mission to stem the tide of medical tourism and foster access to advanced healthcare on home soil.

The preliminary three-day visit will commence in March 2023 at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Ikoyi, Lagos, and will feature engagement sessions which will be facilitated by surgical experts from both Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals and D’jon Lopez and Srdjan Saso on behalf of Chelsea Surgical Partners.

The session is structured to create awareness and provide practicable insights on the advanced surgical expertise available at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, particularly with regard to the benefits derived by key stakeholders such as corporate organizations and private citizens.

Read also: NGX, PAPSS sign MoU to boost cross-border securities payments

Speaking at the briefing, Bisi Oyeniran, managing director, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Ikoyi, stated that “this partnership is poised to narrow the multifaceted gaps encountered by Nigerians who seek personalised, expert care, particularly for medical conditions which require highly specialised surgical intervention.

Chelsea Surgical Partners has an excellent track record and Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has remained a choice provider over the years, therefore, we are teaming up to provide a safe medical haven for all Nigerians and optimise overall healthcare outcomes,” Oyeniran said.

Also representing the international partners, Paul Goubran, director at Chelsea Surgical Partners, affirmed that “we are excited to be working in partnership with Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals to create this strategic relationship, through which CSP surgeons will share their knowledge and transfer skills to the team at Lagoon.”