IWD2022: Jubilee Syringe reiterates commitment to gender equality

Africa’s largest disposable syringe manufacturing company, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing (JSM), has reiterated its commitment to celebrate and enable gender equality within the organization, towards the ultimate goal of making a better society where there is no gender bias.

Akin Oyediran, Managing Director of JSM, stated this in a press statement to mark the International Women’s Month.

He disclosed that the organisation has made impact on women, while attributing the rapid growth of the company to its 70 to 75 percent female workforce with over half in management positions.

According to him, International Women’s Month is an opportunity to celebrate the successes and strides that women have achieved in the workplace.

“During the past few years, we’ve seen progress in various programs across the globe to help advance females in several areas and tackle women’s career growth and workplace equality.

‘March 8th, 2022 is a global celebration of women’s achievements and a call to action to accelerate gender parity around the world. At Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company, it’s not just a one-month celebration, but a year-round initiative. We have made huge strides in years to be more inclusive and supportive of women and will keep taking actions toward a more balanced future,” he said.

Read also: IWD: Fresh insights emerge as ACCA elevates discourse on gender bias

He further said that Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company has increased women in senior management by 70 percent in the past years’ thanks to our strong professional development opportunities, on-the-job leadership and management training, and flexible work schedules designed to meet the needs of women with various personal obligations.

“I am proud of the progress we have made so far, and we remain committed to accelerating representation of and opportunities for women at all levels across our company.’

“Women who work at Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company have an incredible environment to tap into. Our commitment to helping women to live better lives remains constant. This year’s International Women’s Month, we recognize the tremendous contribution and leadership demonstrated by women around the world towards a more sustainable future,” he added.

Oyediran said JSM is committed to creating meaningful change in the wider healthcare community with diversity and inclusion work, as the largest disposable syringe manufacturer in Afric. He added that Jubilee Syringe has demonstrated this commitment through dedication to the success of women at work including focused recruitment efforts which is promoting accountability, equality, and kindness to end gender inequality.

He added: ‘Creating an environment that fosters inclusion and accelerates diversity in the workplace is critical. Enabling and empowering women leaders is not only the right thing to do but essential to our success as Africa’s largest disposable syringe manufacturing company.’

“Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company is proud of its efforts towards empowering young women and its commitment to supporting women in achieving maximum potential at work. Our involvement in International Women’s Month provides an important opportunity to reinforce that our work is more of a duty than a job and we are working to improve the lives of women across the globe.”