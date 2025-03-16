Jumia Nigeria has hosted a seminar that fosters gender inclusion and empowerment as part of its celebration of International Women’s Day.

The event, themed “Accelerate Action”, in alignment with the 2025 global theme, provided a platform to celebrate the achievements of women within Jumia while fostering discussions on strategies to accelerate women’s success across various sectors.

Speaking on the initiative, Risper Obure, head of human resources at Jumia Nigeria, said the organisation believe that empowering women is key to building a more inclusive and innovative workplace.

Obure said that through this seminar, Jumai is reinforcing its commitment to promoting a culture where women are equipped with the resources and support they need to thrive.

According to her, through this initiative, Jumia Nigeria continues to drive meaningful conversations around gender equality, fostering a workplace that encourages the professional and personal advancement of women.

Shola Ositelu, head of commercial operations and revenue management, said that empowering women is not just about providing opportunities but also about creating an environment where they can thrive and lead, adding that the seminar helps to drive such an agenda forward.

The event, hosted by Amarachi Ikwuegwu, featured a compelling panel discussion with key female leaders within Jumia. Chinenye Odu, Legal Counsel, stressed the importance of aligning personal initiatives with business goals, securing approvals, and following through on projects.

Funmilola Adebayo, facilities manager, highlighted the need for sustainable commitment to change, setting SMART goals, and fostering continuous progress.

Shola Ositelu shared how resilience, time management, confidence, and mentorship shaped her leadership journey. Sheila Wagio, Head of Advertising, advised women to view setbacks as opportunities for growth and to focus on long-term success despite challenges.

Further reinforcing the theme of collective progress, Shola Ositelu underscored the role of teamwork, open communication, and feedback in driving change. The seminar concluded with a call to action for women to challenge societal norms and advocate for themselves in breaking barriers to success.

