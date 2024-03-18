IWD 2024: NUTM launches “invest in her future” campaign

… targets over 50 percent female representation across all NUTM graduates by 2030

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2024, The Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM), a leading tertiary institution focused on science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and management, launched its maiden edition of “Invest in Her Future” campaign.

Babs Omotowa, president of NUTM disclosed that the initiative is meant to spotlight the university’s comprehensive approach to empowering young African women through access to world-class STEM education, entrepreneurship training, mentorship, and more.

“Unlocking the immense potential of women and girls is vital to driving sustainable development across the African continent and globally,” Omotowa said.

Read also: NUTM launches computing science, other undergraduate degree programmes for JAMB candidates

In addition, he said; “Our innovative academic model, including scholarships, world-class faculty teaching, startup incubation, and mentorship by respected industry leaders all come together to equip our women scholars with the tools to become society’s next leaders, chief executive officers, innovators, and positive change-makers.”

Kayode Abass, the brands and communications manager at NUTM speaking on the event held at the institution’s Apapa campus on Friday, March 8, 2024, said the reason for the initiative echoes the commitment of the university to empowering women for a better society.

The 2024 International Women’s Day is themed; “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” which is in tandem with NUTM’s position as Nigeria’s pioneering university celebrates a rising generation of African women entrepreneurs and innovators.

“Since its founding in 2020, NUTM has emerged as a pioneering higher education solution providing home-grown pathways for Africa’s youth to develop in-demand technology and leadership skills,” he said.

Key highlights of NUTM’s work to support women leaders: technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and soft skills curriculum to equip women to excel.

Full scholarships are provided to young women including first-generation learners and from the North. Not less than 42 percent of graduates are women, with alumnae now leading startups, and excelling at top companies, $2 million raised by 32 ventures created at NUTM, several founded by women entrepreneurs.

Besides, over 600 new jobs have been created by the ventures with several employees being female. 604 percent average increase in salary for NUTM graduates compared to pre-enrollment, 48 percent of students in NUTM’s current cohort are women, supported by full and partial scholarships.

The institution targets over 50 percent female representation across all NUTM graduates by 2030.

Read also: NUTM: “Africa’s MIT” taps partners to deliver world-class education

The campaign will include panel discussions on March 8th featuring insights from NUTM’s women leaders across academic and administrative roles. It will also shine a-light on NUTM’s incredible women alumni such as Mary Katambi, who after being held captive by Boko Haram, found her voice and is now using technology to drive entrepreneurship opportunities for other young women in Northern Nigeria.

Others are Tiana Okere, a former educator who has launched MyStash, a leading personal finance platform partnered with Plaid and Stripe that processes over $4 million in monthly transactions.

Rasheedat Alliagbor, co-founder of Surepayy, and Judith Ekwunife, assistant general manager at GAC Motors Nigeria.

Omobola Johnson, a member of NUTM’s governing board speaking on the initiative said, “As a long-time and strong advocate for women in the workplace, I’m incredibly proud to see NUTM at the forefront of investing in the next generation of African women leaders,”

Similarly, Bola Adesola, a member of NUTM’s governing board said; “When we invest in a woman’s potential, we invest in the future of her community, her nation, and the world at large.”

By investing in the next generation of women innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders, NUTM and its committed donors are accelerating sustainable progress across Africa and the world.

NUTM offers unique interdisciplinary undergrad and postgrad degree programmes, delivered by esteemed faculty from Ivy League and Russell Group Universities, along with accomplished industry professionals.