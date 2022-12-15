I’ve done my best, Nigeria’s challenges numerous – Buhari

With less than six months to his May 29, 2023 exit date, President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he has done his best in the last seven and a half years, noting that Nigeria is a big country confronted with numerous challenges.

Buhari spoke in Washington DC, where he is attending the US-Africa leaders’ summit, when he received the secretary-general of the Abu Dhabi Forum, Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Bob Roberts of the US, who visited him on the sidelines of the summit, according to a statement by Garba Shehu, his spokesman.

Recall that the President Buhari had in July; this year stated that being in charge of the country’s affairs has been tough and that he was eager to leave office.

Also, the president, when he hosted some governors of his party, the All Progressive Congress ( APC), some legislators and other chieftains of the party his Daura home in Katsina state, at the Eid-el-Kabir holiday in Katsina, said he had done his best and was ready to hand over power to the next government

He declared that “By this time next year, I will have made the most out of the two terms, and in the remaining months I will do my best,” the president said.

“I wish the person who is coming after me the very best. I am eager to go. I can tell you it has been tough. I am grateful to God that people appreciate the personal sacrifices we have been making.

Buhari also labelled Nigerians as “a lucky people, adding that “we need to reflect more on where we are coming from.”

The president described the insecurity in the northwest, as “a serious challenge, ” adding “but some successes have been recorded in the south-south and northeast.”

Speaking about the need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry, the president urged the group to continue to target the young people who are the promise of the future.

“Your work is very important in helping, especially the youth, to understand one another and at the same time, to be proud of their heritage.

“This great initiative by you will help future generations to plan well and live together in peace. On our part, we will continue to solve our problems, especially as they relate to youths.

We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-a-half years, I have done my best,” said the president.

Buhari said the work of the foundation in promoting multi-faith dialogue was as important to the world as it was to Nigeria.

The secretary-general of the foundation, said they had come to inform the president, and to invite him to attend the conferment upon him, the Abu Dhabi Foundation’s award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting peace and security.

They said the conferment was in line with the foundation’s work in fighting religious extremism and promoting peaceful coexistence and dialogue among all religions.