I’ve achieved 90% of my promises to Ekiti people – Oyebanji

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State

…flags off construction of Itawure-Okemesi road

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State on Thursday said his administration had achieved over 90% of the promises he made to Ekiti people during his electioneering in 2022.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated this during the flag-off of Itawure-Okemeei Road, added that his Government had lit up over 30 Communities that had been in darkness for close to 20 years across the State.

He assured residents of the State that his Government would continue to invest in infrastructure development in the bid to ensure the people live a better life.

The governor noted that the Itawure-Okemesi Road was just the first phase of the road project, adding that the second phase would see the construction work extended to Ikoro, Ipoti, Ijero and Iloro axis.

He added that the project had both economic and security importance to the state as it has the ability to attract investors into the area and support the developmental strides of his administration.

“Today’s projects cover Okemesi, Ido-Ile and Efon Alaaye. As we are flagging off this project, we are also embarking on the construction of Ido-Ile – Okemesi road, and we are also embarking on the construction of Alanaka road in Efon. These are my campaign promises to our people.

“When we marked two years in office, I have a book of promises I made to our people, I checked it and I stand before God and man to say that in two years, what I promised Ekiti people, I have done more than 90percent of it.

“There is no community where I made promises that we have not done what we promised them, either in terms of infrastructure, welfare or party development.

“On the issue of electricity, if there is one thing I am desirous of doing, I promise to ensure that Okemesi also enjoy the benefit of electricity from the state. I am going to send a team here in January to advise us on how to go about it.

“Within the last two years, we have lit up more than 30 communities in Ekiti state, these are communities that have not had electricity in 20 years.”, the Governor added .

