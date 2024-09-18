It’s all lies, Tinubu did not sack Cardoso – Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has refuted a media report that says President Tinubu had directed the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso to resign.

Onanuga, via his X handle, #aonanuga1956, had tweeted on Tuesday evening, labelling the report false. He said “It’s all lies. President Tinubu has not asked Yemi Cardoso to resign.”

The report (not BusinessDay), published Tuesday, September 17, 2024, titled, “President Tinubu orders CBN gov, Cardoso to resign over naira steep fall,” stated that Tinubu gave the order before leaving Nigeria for China.

The report also claimed that Tinubu had rebuffed the pleas and pressure from the acclaimed Yoruba Elders who had risen to Cardoso’s support to save his job. “Cardoso, who reportedly secured the nomination for the plum job through the Yoruba Elders, allegedly lacks the knack to turn around the troubled institution and the poor economy he inherited”, the report said.

According to the report, “Cardoso’s undoing, according to insiders, is his inability to live up to the promise he made to President Tinubu in January to salvage the Naira and return it to between N700 and N900 to $1 before May 29, 2024, and also, save the economy from the ruins it currently lays”.

But in his X handle, Onanuga dismissed the report, “It’s all lies. President Tinubu has not asked Yemi Cardoso to resign.”