itel debuts itel S17, cinema TV projector

itel, one of the world’s largest and most affordable smartphone, television, and accessories brands, has announced the release of the itel S17, a new addition to its flagship S series, along with several other user-friendly products.

The release, announced at a colourful online launch held on October 8, 2021, is in line with itel’s commitment to continue to make life better through cutting-edge technology, cost-cutting innovation, and unrivalled lifestyle and entertainment.

The exclusive launch featured itel brand ambassador and one of Nigeria’s biggest pop stars Olamide, veteran actor Mercy Johnson, and TV host Stephanie Coker, who took turns to extol the many amazing features that the new products offer to Nigerians, especially at such unbelievably affordable prices.

The itel team held nothing back in a launch that restated their exalted place within the smartphone and gadget industry in Africa and beyond.

Capture your smile with itel S17

The itel S17 is a huge statement by itel; one that signals a shift from the norm; launching the user into a realm of superb artificial intelligence. It is a wholesome package offering limitless possibilities for talk, chat, work, and play. This big battery and selfie smartphone is built to taste, allowing you to customize and enjoy every bit of the experience. It comes with new and interesting features to make it worth your while.

The new itel S17 smartphone helps you capture the good moments with the Smile Selfie feature, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered innovation. You no longer must struggle to hold a smile when you take a picture only to find out you lost it at the last moment. With the itel S17 Smile Selfie, the 8MP front camera automatically takes a photo when your best smile is detected. No buttons pushed, no hassles.

Talking about photos, the portrait mode gives an artistic effect that feels like a close-up in a movie. For unbeatable clarity and enhanced beauty, background details are blurred to help your features pop and stand out. And if you’re a social media star, the 10-second short video mode helps you record your best moments in 10 crisp seconds and share them on social media with just a single click.

itel is also offering more power and more fun time with the 5000mAh big battery. This is an increase of 1000mAh on the previous generation. With the big battery, you get as much as 10 hours of movies, TV shows, games, and social media interactions; 70 hours of music; 30 hours of chat; or 7 hours of Selfie. That is all the fun you want, all day long.

This HD+ Large Screen for unique visual enjoyment is another major talking point of the itel S17. The 6.6 HD+ waterproof full screen comes with an elegant, optimized frame proportion. It is an improved 90 percent screen ratio that increases vision due to its enhanced display space. This perfectly complements the 8.85 mm super slim body with the iconic uniform aesthetic design on the back. It is easy to notice the three independent rear cameras which ensure more light for better photography.

Get more for less with itel products

Other products announced during the launch include the Cinema TV H1 Pro. It is a DTV cinematic projector that offers as much as 100-inch large screen. The device, which supports i-Cast, comes with 2×5 width double speakers, a 1.5m stand and 100-inch screen cloth.

itel has also launched the new Spirit 1, a 15.6-inch FHD Screen, Intel core 13, Windows 11 laptop built for work and play.

What’s more, the Smart Watch 1 has been added to the itel family. If you’ve ever wanted a wristwatch you can use for fashion, sports, and everything in-between, this HD-colour smart piece is fully equipped to serve your needs. Asides its cute band, colourful screen and narrow metal bezel design, the watch features blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, music and camera control, a personalised menu and 7 sports modes.

Finally, a wireless neckband like no other. The N53F earpiece is a set of magnetic earbuds, ergonomically designed to sit around your neck comfortably and complement your style. Equipped with a 10.4mm bass boost driver, the earbuds can withstand harsh weather conditions like rainfall. It also has the iPX5 rating for water resistance, so you’ve got nothing to worry about.

You too can ‘enjoy better life’ like Olamide. Get on the good side by visiting the itel Home Store in Agege Pen Cinema, Lagos, or any itel store or partner outlet near you from October 9, 2021 for any of these products.