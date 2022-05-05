It is cost-effective to prevent malaria says Reckitt marketing director

Manufacturer of Mortein insecticide has identified prevention as one of the major cost-effective ways against the spread of malaria in Nigeria.

In line with this year’s world malaria day theme, “Advance Equity, Build Resilience, End Malaria”, Mortein partnered with the Federal Ministry of Health through National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and other stakeholders to upscale awareness, action, and sustain the commitment for the elimination of malaria in Nigeria.

World Malaria Day is an international annual event commemorated by Mortein and the Reckitt team in the quest to eradicate malaria from Nigeria, and Africa.

Speaking at event to commemorate the 2022 World Malaria Day, Marketing Director, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Tanzim Rezwan, in a statement said community engagement and collaborations are part of numerous consumer engagement activities by the company to stem the prevalence of malaria scourge in Nigeria with the Mortein’s Fight to End Malaria campaign. He said the partnership with the Federal Government, which has been ongoing for years, demonstrates the company’s commitment to malaria prevention in the country toward a healthier Nigeria.

Read also: With $1.3bn, Nigeria can end malaria for children under-5

According to him, “The fight against malaria over the years has recorded many casualties with the 2021 World Malaria Report stating that 1 of 4 global malaria cases occur in Nigeria, almost 65 million malaria cases occur in Nigeria annually, and an estimated 23 persons die from malaria-related issues every hour in Nigeria.”

In his address at the event, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, reinforced the need for increased investments in malaria programmes by governments, the private sector, and individuals towards achieving full coverage of malaria services that ensures that all in need have access to malaria preventive and treatment services towards achieving a malaria-free country.