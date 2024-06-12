It could happen to any of us, we’re all humans – Peter Obi reacts to Tinubu’s fall

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, said he “was saddened to learn of President Tinubu’s unfortunate fall today,” stating that “it could well happen to any of us.”

A video circulating on social media showed that the president missed his step and fell while walking into a vehicle that would convey him for a parade at Eagle Square during Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday.

Tinubu, who wore a white native attire popularly known as agbada and his signature cap, struggled to save himself by holding on to the vehicle, but landed on the ground while his aides rushed to support him back to his feet.

The video has generated a lot of reactions on social media including from Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who said, “I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him. -AA”

Reacting to the development in a statement on his X account on Wednesday evening, Peter Obi said, “I was saddened to learn of President Tinubu’s unfortunate fall today. I wish him well. We achieve nothing by gloating about an accident that could well happen to any of us.

“We are all human beings and, while we profoundly disagree on how to move Nigeria forward, we must remember our common human frailty. Let us stay focused on the issues that will lead to a new Nigeria.

“May this moment serve as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the need for compassion, empathy, and unity in our pursuit of a brighter future for our great nation. -PO”