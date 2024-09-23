ISWAP militants drown while crossing a river amidst security crackdowns

At least 17 militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) drowned while attempting to cross a river along the border between Nigeria and Niger Republic, security sources revealed.

The insurgents were trying to reach Tam village in the Niger Republic, near Kannamma in Nigeria’s Yobe State, when they were swept away by strong currents. According to Zagazola Makama, a security expert based in the Lake Chad region, the militants were displaced from several bases in the area, including Bulabulin Geidam, Chettimari, and Diffan, due to heightened military operations along the Nigeria-Niger border.

The incident marked a significant blow to the terrorist group, which has been active in the region.

Security forces continue to push back against ISWAP, aiming to dismantle their strongholds in northern Nigeria and neighbouring areas.

