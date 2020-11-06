Ishaku makes case for establishment of EPZ in Taraba

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State has called for the establishment of an Export Processing Zone ( EPZ) in the state, saying such would stimulate economic development in the state.

Ishaku made the call during a meeting with the management of the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) in Abuja on Thursday. He said the establishment of the zone would help in boosting the state’s economy.

According to the governor, his administration was interested in promoting development in three critical areas such as agriculture, tourism and mining and requested NEPZA to assist the state to achieve these goals.

Ishaku said his administration was also determined to gainfully engage the youths, and was already laying a foundation that would facilitate the achievement of this objective.

The governor said he was also improving the infrastructure in the state to support the envisaged dispensation of large scale exportation of goods from the estate.

Already, the Jalingo Airport is being expanded to accommodate bigger aircraft while roads are also being reconstructed to facilitate movement of goods in and out of the state.

Ishaku said it was obvious that the nation’s economy was under strains, adding that all political leaders must rise to the occasion by taking measures that could bring about development.

Adesoji Adesugba, managing director of NEPZA, said the agency was willing to give Taraba the necessary professional advice towards sustainable development of a productive economy anchored on export of agricultural produced.

He said information at the disposal of the authority showed that Taraba State has agricultural potentials that could feed the entire African market, particularly, rice production.