The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) recently updated its data, and thousands of Nigerian national identification numbers (NINs) have been suspended.

Your NIN can be suspended for several reasons, including providing false information, using someone else’s details, having inconsistent biometric data, using third parties to modify your data and violating the NIMC rules.

A suspended NIN can prevent you from accessing services like banking, passport issuance, and SIM card re-registration.

Unlike other modifications that can be done at your comfort zone through the “self-service modification portal of the NIMC,” suspended NIN can only be resolved at the commission’s office.

Here’s how to reactivate your suspended NIN

Visit any NIMC office close to you and complain.

The official will confirm if your NIN is truly suspended or not.

Once confirmed to be suspended, you will be asked to visit a site, Remita.net, and pay a fee of N500.

Once your payment is confirmed, you will be recaptured, and your NIN will be reactivated in two to three working days.

