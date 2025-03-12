The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has pledged to invite Nigeria’s Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to respond to allegations leveled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking at an IPU session held at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Nigerian Senate, accused Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her.

She also decried what she described as an ‘unlawful suspension’ from the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension came on March 6, following a heated dispute over seating arrangements in the Senate chamber.

She was penalised for alleged misconduct and for violating Senate rules, leading to a six-month suspension.

During the IPU meeting, the senator passionately appealed for justice and intervention from international democratic institutions.

“I come with a heavy heart from Nigeria,” she said. “But first, I will like to apologise to Hon. Kafilat Ogbara. I am not here to bring shame to our country; I am here to seek help for the women of Nigeria.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan explained that her suspension was linked to her decision to file a petition against Akpabio.

“Five days ago, on the 6th of March 2025, I was suspended as a senator illegally because I submitted a petition of sexual harassment against the president of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio,” she stated.

“I thought by submitting the petition, he would recuse himself and both of us would submit ourselves to the committee of ethics, privileges, and public petitions for a fair and transparent investigation.

“But unfortunately, I was silenced, and I was suspended for six months, among many other stringent conditions, such as taking away my security, taking away all the official vehicles and other items that were handed over to me as a senator.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan further lamented that her salary was cut off, and she was banned from appearing anywhere near the National Assembly, both locally and internationally.

“My suspension is not just about me; it is about the exclusion of women from political leadership in Nigeria. This is a clear case of political victimisation, punishment for speaking out against impunity, corruption, and gender-based violence,” she added.

In response to her complaints, Tulia Ackson, IPU president, acknowledged Akpoti-Uduaghan’s concerns and assured her that due process would be followed.

“We have heard her concerns, and having heard her, it would have been an opportunity for all of us to understand more about what she has said. But because we listened only to her side, as an institution, as IPU, we will be taking the concerns that have been raised, not only taking her side but also giving a chance to listen to the other side, as is custom for IPU.

“And after having listened to the other side, we will take steps as necessary,” Ackson stated.

Ackson further acknowledged that a Nigerian delegate, Kafilat Ogbara, had requested to address the gathering but was unable to do so due to time constraints.

“As we usually do when such concerns are raised in meetings like this, IPU will take up this matter,” she assured.

The situation has generated significant debate within Nigeria’s political space, with observers keenly watching how the IPU’s intervention unfolds.

Meanwhile, Akpoti-Uduaghan remains adamant in her pursuit of justice, positioning her case as a broader fight for gender equity in Nigeria’s political landscape.

