IPI Nigeria re-elects Mojeed, as president, Shekarau secretary

The Nigerian chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI) has re-elected Musikilu Mojeed and Ahmed Shekarau as president and secretary, respectively.

Mojeed, Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, and Shekarau, CEO of the Media Trust Group, will navigate the affairs of the organisation for another three years, along with four other officials elected unopposed.

The announcement was made on Thursday during IPI Nigeria’s annual general meeting in Lagos. Other executives include Fidelis Mbah of Al Jazeera as deputy president, Rafatu Salami of Voice of Nigeria as treasurer, Yomi Adeboye of Herald Newspaper as assistant secretary, and Tobi Soniyi of Arise News as legal adviser.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mojeed promised an inclusive administration and called for members’ support to enhance the Nigerian media environment. The meeting also saw the executives render a detailed account of their stewardship and financial activities, while some constitutional amendments were adopted to strengthen the body.

The highlight of the meeting was the attendance of Segun Osoba, a veteran journalist and former governor, who commended IPI Nigeria for its unwavering commitment to press freedom and independent journalism. Osoba, who recently returned from overseas, applauded the leadership for organising a successful conference.

Prominent journalists, including Garba Shehu, Folu Olamiti, Dayo Aiyetan, and Funke Egbemode, graced the event alongside media scholars like Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika and Kunle Babs. Discussions focused on advancing press freedom and fostering collaboration among media professionals.

Prior to the annual general meeting, IPI Nigeria hosted a conference themed “Democracy, Media Freedom, and the Imperative of Protecting the Nigerian Civic Space.” While Minister of Information Mohammed Idris claimed that press freedom exists in Nigeria, keynote speaker Professor Tony Iredia fiercely disagreed, asserting that significant barriers remain.

Other speakers included DSS Director-General Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, who discussed the relationship between the media and security agencies, and EFCC Chair Ola Olukoyede, who explored how journalists can aid anti-corruption efforts. A former Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, spoke on reducing tensions between the government and the media.

The three-day event concluded with a dinner celebrating IPI Nigeria’s achievements and reaffirming its dedication to promoting credible journalism, free speech, and media freedom.

As part of IPI Global, based in Vienna, Austria, IPI Nigeria continues to champion the rights of journalists and the free flow of information in Africa’s largest democracy.

