IPGC signs MoA with United Nations-Association of Nigeria on domestication of SDGs

The International Peace and Governance Council (IPGC) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the United Nations Association of Nigeria (UN-AN) on domestication of Sustainable Development projects in Nigeria.

The signing of the agreement, which took place at the UN-AN Secretariat in Lagos, was led by Jonathan Ojadah, head of mission, UN–IPGC Africa, and was witnessed by IPGC executives including; Godwin Stanley, regional head, West Africa, and Christiana Otiti, special envoy to Edo state.

IPGC chairman, advisory panel on Sustainable Peace Education, Major General, Bello. A. Tsoho, who spoke at the event, affirmed that the agreement would help organisations to actualise their intent to domesticate humanitarian projects that would yield in massive youth empowerment, social security, good governance and contribute to national development.

The Major General who is also the Commandant of the Nigerian Army Institute of Science and Technology, Ilorin, added that the partnership would promote democratic processes and towards realisation of UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On his part, UN–IPGC Africa, Jonathan Ojadah stated that the partnership aimed to establish joint efforts on election observation, peace building, security and conflict resolution, advocacy mobilisation and added that it would also bring together respective knowledge expertise and strength for events such as conferences, seminars, and award honors, among other things.

To him, IPGC’s commitment to UN-AN is to continue to ensure the viability of the partnership to the team of international partners and governments, to maintain the value of the joint partnership by ensuring that projects are managed by seasoned professionals, and to provide partner organisations with peace of mind regarding their funds.

Also speaking, president UN-AN, Joan Agha lauded their partners describing the initiative as a step in the right direction.

UN-AN Secretary General, Oluremi Olutimo highlighted the association’s goal to include identification of professionals to serve in research, reporting, and supervision roles that would improve inter-agency collaboration with development partners, facilitate projects with local organisations in Nigeria, including tertiary institutions, and provide strategies for project development and implementation, among other things.