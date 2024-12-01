IOM facilitates return of over 40,000 migrants to Nigeria since 2017 till date – Paola

Paola Pace, chief mission, International Organization for Migration (IOM), has said that the agency has facilitated the return of over 40,000 migrants to Nigeria, since 2017, including 8,088 from Edo State, many of whom are victims of trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

She gave the assertions during the official handover of vital materials for migrant support to the Edo State Migration Agency in Benin City.

The items include; ICT equipment, a shelter, and a case management database, aimed at enhancing the agency’s capacity to support migrants and curb human trafficking.

The handover was part of the Managing Migration Through Development (MMDP) 2.0 project, implemented in collaboration with the Italian government and other stakeholders. The initiative seeks to address irregular migration, promote safe migration, and protect vulnerable individuals in Edo State.

Speaking during the ceremony, Paola Pace highlighted the significance of the intervention.

“The collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting Edo State’s efforts to prevent human trafficking and ensure the safety of vulnerable migrants and community members.

“Since 2017, IOM has facilitated the return of over 40,000 migrants to Nigeria, including 8,088 from Edo State, many of whom are victims of trafficking and other forms of exploitation,” she said.

Pace expressed gratitude to the Italian government for their unwavering support in making the project a reality and emphasized the importance of the materials provided.

According to her, “These tools will strengthen the Edo State Migration Agency’s capacity to manage cases effectively, foster reintegration, and provide crucial services for returning migrants”.

Arshan Khan, head of IOM Edo State, described the event as a significant milestone in the organization’s partnership with the state.

He also the partnership is a historic moment for IOM in Benin City. “Our goal remains to support the state government in tackling irregular migration and building resilient communities,” he said.

Faith Osamagioghomwenwi Osadolor, permanent secretary, Ministry of Justice, who represented the Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, assured IOM of the government’s continued collaboration.

“The government is committed to creating an enabling legal framework to support the agency’s activities. We will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure the success of this initiative,” the permanent secretary affirmed.

“The handover marks another step in the shared commitment of IOM, the Edo State government, and international partners to address migration challenges and build a safer, more inclusive community for all.”

